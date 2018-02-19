Undefeated Nebraska wrestler Matthew Montgomery pinned by coach following state title win

Matthew Montgomery finished his 2017-18 season with an undefeated Nebraska state title in the 220-pound class for Norfolk (Neb.). At least he was undefeated on paper. He didn’t count on having to wrestle his head coach immediately after his state title win.

As captured by Omaha World-Herald reporter Mike Sautter, Montgomery topped Gavin Peitzmeier of Millard South in the Nebraska state final at 220 pounds. According to the Norfolk Daily News, Montgomery finished with a third period reversal that wrapped up a 7-1 victory to clinch a state title.

“I just went out every match this season making sure I was respecting my opponent,” Montgomery told the Daily News. “I didn’t care if they were 47-0 or 0-47 — they were Class A wrestlers and could beat anyone at any time.”

Everyone except Norfolk head wrestling coach Justin Grey, that is. When Montgomery went to celebrate his newly-clinched state title with Grey, the coach surprised his pupil with a sudden and emphatic pin, one made in celebration which Montgomery clearly took well.

It was a nice moment that capped a perfect season on the books for Montgomery, and he’ll be happy with the one pin he took.