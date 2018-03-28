VIDEO: USC signee Kevin Porter Jr. cleared 3 girls basketball all-stars in dunk contest

All the eyes this week were on the McDonald’s All-American Dunk Contest, which featured Zion Williamson and a handful of the nation’s most athletic teenagers on Monday night. While that nationally televised shindig certainly didn’t disappoint, neither did the high school slam dunk contest that took place a day later in San Antonio as part of the annual hype train leading up to the weekend’s Final Four festivities.

The 2018 American Family Insurance High School Slam was contested Tuesday at San Antonio’s Wagner High School. The field was arguably as strong as the one Monday night in Atlanta, and a few of the standout dunks were particularly jaw dropping.

Case in point: Rainier Beach star Kevin Porter Jr.’s dunk atop three female All-American cohorts:

That … is … elevation.

Porter Jr. is a 6-foot-5 swingman who was recruited more for his smooth stroke than his explosiveness at the rim. Still, that hardly means that he isn’t capable of pulling off the remarkable in close to the basket, as he proved on one of the nation’s biggest high school stages.

That’s good to see, particularly for players who feel that they had a legitimate claim on a spot at the McDonald’s Game.