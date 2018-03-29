VIDEO: Check out the Vernon Carey Jr. dunk that polished off University School's GEICO win

Vernon Carey Jr., step on down.

In arguably the most anticipated quarterfinal matchup of Day 1 at the GEICO Nationals, Super 25 No. 2 University School blew past No. 5 Shadow Mountain, 75-63. The Sharks turned a tight contest into a one-sided affair in the final minutes, and added exclamation points with a pair of dunks from Carey — the nation’s No. 2 ranked junior prospect — and West Virginia signee Trey Doomes.

While Doomes’ dunk may have been a bit more explosive in the open court, Carey’s slam was more impactful … and consequential. The teen dunked in front of a tight Shadow Mountain interior defensive set then swung out on the rim to keep from making contact with any defenders underneath.

It was a heck of a dunk, but also one that drew a fifth and final foul from a technical assessed for hanging on the rim. No matter. With the win all but officially logged in the books. Carey trotted off and even shook the hand of Shadow Mountain coach Mike Bibby as he exited the game.

You dunk them into oblivion then you shake their hand? That’s cold, and it certainly sends a message that University School is here to win. Now they’re just two victories away from a GEICO crown and possibly a national title.