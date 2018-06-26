VIDEO: Watch 2019 4-star hoops recruit Jaren Phillips completely flatten defender on poster dunk

There’s a reason they’re called poster dunks. If you don’t get out of the way, you’re going to end up in an embarrassing position which can be captured for posterity by someone with an enterprising camera. Often players will back away from fast break dunks just to avoid ending up on that aforementioned poster.

Not this would-be defender of Class of 2019 four-star guard Jaren Phillips. That was the brave choice. It also may have been a foolish one.

As captured by GreenLightViews, the Tampa Prep (Fla.) star completely flattened a mercifully unidentified defender from Bayside (Fla.) High at the University of Central Florida team camp over the weekend. The slam was one of the more overpowering in months, and highlights both Phillips’ athleticism and the pride and good nature of his victim, who just happened to be in the way of a good highlight jam.

Phillips has apparently yet to field any hard scholarship offers (this is the most recent note about his recruiting attention), but is still one of the most highly-rated members of the Class of 2019 in Florida; ESPN has him ranked among the Sunshine State’s top-10 overall prospects and the top-100 nationally.

That’s enough to ensure he’ll keep getting some attention. Dunks like the one he threw down in Orlando will all but ensure he’ll make the most of that spotlight.