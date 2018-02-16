Watch a 13-year-old Adam Rippon describe his Olympic motivation

Adam Rippon has said he dreamed of his appearance here for 28 years (he is 28 years old). To be fair, the dream may not be that old, but we do know that it’s been around for at least 15 years.

What you see above is a true local news gem: an interview with a 13-year-old Rippon with one of his local news networks in Scranton, Pa. The middle-schooler spoke about his passion for figure skating and his dreams of skating at the Olympics, something which he is finally achieving as a virtual elder statesman on the figure skating scene.

He may be late to the party, but he’s enjoying it now, perhaps because he’s worked toward it for so long:

“When you see all these things about other people who have won the Olympics, you think you’ve done a great thing but you’re still so far away.”

It’s not so far away anymore, Adam.