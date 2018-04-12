VIDEO: Watch Arcardia (Calif.) junior Rolandiss Whitener pull off the INT of the 7-on-7 season

The 7-on-7 season is in full flow, so the highlights won’t stop anytime soon. That doesn’t mean we haven’t already seen the best interception we’ll come across throughout the season, and Rolandiss Whitener is the clubhouse leader in that category.

I’m SPEECHLESS after this insane one hand interception 😵 @_king_rowski_ pic.twitter.com/XSjt32AWid — Overtime (@overtime) April 12, 2018

Whitener, a junior at Arcadia in California, read a seam route perfectly, then somehow elevated and extended to intercept a pass that certainly appeared to be a good yard or more on the safe side. It was like Spiderman with the body control of a cat.

Of course, Whitener wasn’t done there, returning the pick for a touchdown for the Rose City Boyz at a recent 7v7 tournament.

We don’t know if Rose City won the game. We don’t know if they won the tournament. We do know that Whitener won the highlight war, without question. If he does that in full pads during the season, something tells us collegiate coaches will take notice.