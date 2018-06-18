VIDEO: Auburn commit George Pickens shows out at 7v7, celebrate with Cam Newton

George Pickens is a four-star wide receiver prospect from Hoover (Ala.) who has committed to play at Auburn. He is currently playing his 7v7 season for Cam Newton’s squad, and the results have been about what you’d expect from an Auburn-focused uber athlete aligned with the last Auburn-focused uber athlete: You can’t beat his footwork, or his drive.

Pickens showed off all of his tricks on the NFA national stage, pulling down catches that left fans oohing and aahing, then celebrating with the namesake of his squad himself.

First, Pickens as an OBJ clone:

That’s serious, folks. In fact, catches like that were so celebrated because they never used to happen, anywhere. Now players like Pickens are pulling them down twice in a day, if not in the same drive.

Cue Cam Newton:

Granted, it doesn’t hurt that Newton is fired up about his own team. That’s all common sense. Still, for an All-Pro to react so positively and demonstrably to a wide receiver’s grab is pretty unique and it speaks to Pickens’ raw talent, whether he plans to follow through on his commitment to Auburn or not.