VIDEO: Watch Class of 2020 5-star Jalen Johnson snatch a shot right out of midair

We’re not sure what to accurately call this play. A block? A steal? Whatever it is, it showcases why Jalen Johnson is one of the nation’s most dominant basketball talents.

Johnson, a 5-star small forward to stands 6-foot-7, is one of the top recruits in the Class of 2020. A Wisconsin native, he stars for Sun Prairie but is currently training on the AAU circuit at the Nike Elite 100 camp. While there, he’s not accepting visitors into his squad’s paint. Like, at all.

That is some block. Or is it a steal? Seriously, we can’t tell which. Perhaps it’s another Yanny-Laurel debate? Either way, it’s just one of the phenomenally athletic skills that Johnson has in his toolbox. He also has remarkable court vision, Kevin Love-like long passing ability and the tendency to come up big when needed, all of which he showcases in the highlight below.

While his entire personal package is impressive, its that block which stops you in your tracks. There are very few athletes who can pull that off at game speed against elite peers. That Johnson is doing it already at the age of 16 is something else.