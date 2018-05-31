VIDEO: Watch Doris Burke as a high school basketball star

Here's a nice feature on Doris Burke as the NBA Finals are set to begin — lots of stuff in here that I didn't know. https://t.co/GDx75fDpCU — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) May 31, 2018

It would appear that Doris Burke is as admired as a television sports analyst can be. Who else can say she had Drake wearing an illustration of Burke’s likeness on a custom-made sweatshirt?

Long before she became part of the ESPN/ABC NBA coverage team, she was Doris Sable, high school point guard on the Jersey Shore.

A new feature on Burke by NJ.com’s Joseph Atmonavage profiles the Basketball Hall of Fame inductee from her days as a star at Manasquan (N.J.) High, where she stood out before a stellar college career at Providence College.

Within the well-reported piece is footage from the 1983 N.J. state tournament. Watch No. 11 go to work.

The all-time leading scorer in school history, Burke averaged 19.8 points a game as a senior. It’s not hard to see how from the footage above, with her savvy defense and slick offensive game on display.

“She could do everything,” her coach, Dick Johnson, told NJ.com.

The footage certainly indicates as much. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, N.J.) was no match for the future Providence star.

Burke and the ESPN/ABC NBA coverage team are back in action when the NBA Finals begin Thursday night. Behind Burke’s name, there’s more than a little game.

