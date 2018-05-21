VIDEO: Watch Jahvon Quinerly's amazing senior season highlights

Few high school guards across the country were as captivating this past winter as Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) star Jahvon Quinerly.

After leading the Hawks to their first sectional title in four decades, Quinerly followed that up with another stellar campaign in 2017-18. He was named New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year for a second time, and earned a McDonald’s All-American nod along with teammate Louis King.

Now, Quinerly turns his attention to Villanova, where next year he’ll try to lead the defending national champion Wildcats to a third title in four seasons. As these Mars Reel highlights show from his senior season, there’s a lot to be excited about in Philadelphia next season.