VIDEO: Watch N.H. baseball team get a salsa lesson

It has been a long winter in New England, as the region was just hit with its fourth Nor’easter in three weeks.

The “Four’easter,” or Winter Storm Toby, is the latest to force baseball teams to practice inside. There may be schools in other parts of the country that are playing games, but at schools like Merrimack (N.H.), some improvisation is needed until the snow melts.

Which brings us to this clip posted by Merrimack baseball’s Twitter account on Wednesday, where players appear to be getting a dance lesson. A salsa lesson, to be more specific.

Ladies and gentlemen the 2018 version of merrimack high school baseball pic.twitter.com/a3xp9DPYWN — Merrimack Baseball (@_mhs_baseball) March 22, 2018

Some players are obviously better than others, or at least they are taking the lesson more seriously.

Aside from more indoor baseball, why not have players get a lesson in the popular Carribean dance to gobble up some time? It’s a great way to get loose, it’s a change of pace and it’s a reminder of a far warmer climate.

It’s a win for everybody. Look for the Merrimack baseball team to collectively be light on its feet this year.