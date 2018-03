Chicago public school juggernaut Simeon Career Academy eked out a 77-66 win Friday night over Crete-Monee in an IHSA regional final, led by 30 points from Kejuan Clements.

But the most impressive feat of the night might have come from Xavier Pinson. Watch as the Missouri-bound senior guard skies for this one-handed slam in the open court.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)