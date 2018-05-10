VIDEO: Watch this soccer player from No. 1 Wando (S.C.) get flipped, bounce back up

Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) is the country’s most dominant boys spring soccer team, sitting at No. 1 in the Super 25 Expert Rankings as proud holder of a 53-game winning streak.

Such a streak doesn’t come without some trials and tribulations, as evidenced by this play from Tuesday night’s Class 5A Lower State Championship against No. 21 River Bluff (Lexington, S.C).

With a 1-0 lead, Wando sophomore forward Kevin Wray broke in for a potential insurance goal. The River Bluff goaltender decided to come out of the net and retrieve the ball, and acrobatics ensued.

PHYSICAL. @WandoSoccer 1, River Bluff 0 Inside 20 minutes to play 5A Lower State Final #SCHSL pic.twitter.com/RH4naxwJtL — Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) May 8, 2018

Whoa! “PHYSICAL,” indeed. We are happy to see Wray get back up after staying down for a moment to collect himself. That couldn’t have felt great hitting the turf after going head over heels in a pivotal moment. Here’s hoping he’s okay after colliding with River Bluff’s imposing goalkeeper, who checked on the player as well.

Wray’s team got the final word, as Wando went on to win the game, 2-1, keeping its unblemished record and the streak intact.

Wando (27-0) will take its 53-game streak into Saturday’s state championship game against Nation Ford (Fort Mill, S.C.). From afar, such dominance might look easy. This clip alone tells you it is far from that.