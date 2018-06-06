VIDEO: Watch this unidentified 7th grader throw down a LeBron James-like dunk at the end of full court break

We’re not sure who this is, but whoever is responsible for this remarkable fast break and dunk is one of the most talented middle schoolers we’ve ever laid eyes upon.

The video you see above was captured by Overtime, and allegedly features a seventh grader competing in a spring game. He took control of the ball off a rebound, sprinted up the court while weaving through defenders, then crossed over a final pair with a jaunty stride before throwing down an impressive dunk.

7th grader giving that SMOKE 💨 pic.twitter.com/93m9DW7z85 — Overtime (@overtime) June 5, 2018

The play was positively LeBron or Ben Simmons-like, both for the player’s length and his relative explosiveness. It’s not just because he’s a seventh grader who dunks, it’s because he’s a seventh grader who dunks off one foot with authority.

That’s worth noting, as are the reactions of the crowd (note the fan waving down dollar bills in shock). No matter how good or bad the play, the crowd never lies.