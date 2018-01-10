VIDEO: West Virginia hoops commit Jordan McCabe tossed an absolutely ridiculous assist

Assist of the year? Assist of the year.

During Kaukana’s (Wis.) 94-89 victory against Oshkosh North, Galloping Ghosts star point guard Jordan McCabe dropped in one may be one of the best dimes we’ve seen all season, at any level of competition.

Check it out for yourself below:

Jordan McCabe throwing dimes from his knees 😵 @JordanMcCabe5 pic.twitter.com/hm7A6iVnDx — Overtime (@overtime) January 10, 2018

After slipping at the top of the key, McCabe had the presence of mind to keep his dribble (for one more bounce), then issue a spot-perfect bounce pass to teammate Donovan Ivory in the paint.

“I can’t really tell you what was going through my mind,” McCabe told the Appleton Post-Crescent, our Gannett partner, about the play. “I see stuff as it happens and try to make a play, to be honest. I saw a flash of white run down the baseline and I saw everybody collapse in on me and I’m on the floor. Threw it and tried to find a way to knife it through there. I got it down there, but more importantly, Donovan finishes that while he’s underneath the backboard. So he jumps back and makes a great play. Just another example of my teammates helping me out.”

It wasn’t just a miraculous bucket, it was an important one, too. They all were in a tight, 94-89 Kaukana victory. That was the first loss of the season for Oshkosh North, and McCabe had almost everything to do with it, both with his huge assist and a 41-point night.