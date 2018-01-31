VIDEO: Watch White Station's Braxton Winford humiliate opponent on the fly with between-the-legs move

Memphis White Station star Braxton Winford is one of the more compelling swingmen in Tennessee not playing for Memphis East. That isn’t holding back his highlight reel, as he showed during a game against that very same East squad.

As Winford came up the court on a break, he found himself caught between a pair of defenders. No worry, rather than pick an angle, Winford went between the legs with his dribble, then cut up toward the hoop, where he beat junior guard Terrance Moss to the rack for a contested bucket.

Winford isn’t highly recruited like so many of his East counterparts who he faced off against Tuesday. With plays like that one, it raises questions about just what coaches are looking for. The 6-foot-4 senior certainly has the talent to play somewhere at the next level.

Wherever that is, he’ll being a heck of a handle along with him.