VIDEO: Wichita State signee Erik Stevenson goes Vince Carter on a HS Frederic Weis

Erik Stevenson isn’t an “elite” recruit. He’s a 6-foot-4, 180-pound three-star guard. Consensus has held that he’s not big enough to play down low but he might not be athletic enough to thrive on the wing. That athleticism shouldn’t be a concern anymore, it should be considered an asset.

As reported by the Olympian, Stevenson — a Timberline (Wash.) senior who signed to play at Wichita State — was taking part in the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A/4A All-Star game when he found himself facing up against 7-foot-4 Riley Sorn.

Stevenson recognized he had a chance to muscle down a dunk on top of Sorn, so he took off and then took flight, charging in from the corner, elevating and throwing down a dunk on top of Sorn.

The moment was electric and charged up the final moments of a 138-124 4A victory in the Class 3A/4A all-star game. It also provided a stunning capper on his 13-point afternoon, one which saw him surprise many when he became the player to elevate and dunk on top of Sorn … not least of all the 7-foot-4, college recruit himself

“I didn’t know it would be by Erik, but I knew I would get dunked on today,” Riley Sorn told The Olympian about Stevenson, his former AAU teammate. “My goal was to get in and block all of the shots I could. I’m glad it was by Erik. … It was cool it was him.”