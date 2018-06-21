VIDEO: Wisconsin hooper Adam Johnson hits crazy push-up shot from midcourt

It doesn’t really matter how often someone practices this shot, there’s no way it should go on as smoothly as this attempt from Adam Johnson does.

Johnson, a rising sophomore at Hartford Union High in Wisconsin, starting in the up position for a push-up at midcourt on Hartford Union’s new basketball court. After finding his balance holding himself on top of the ball, Johnson complete a push up then tossed up a miracle three which, wouldn’t you guess, hit nothing but net.

It was an amazing shot from a pretty impressive young player, all captured by teammate RJ Pouzar.

Naturally, this is a skill that has literally zero practical application for Johnson or his Hartford Union teammates. That doesn’t mean it isn’t cool, because it is. We should all aspire to hit halfcourt shorts while pushing off from the floor as part of an awkward, elevated push-up. There’s just no downside.

Here’s hoping somewhere, somehow, some day Johnson gets the opportunity to try that shot in a game. We’re not sure how that scenario might unfold, but however it does, we want to see it happen.