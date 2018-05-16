VIDEO: Yale commit Eze Dike-Nwagbara throws down ridiculous windmill while leaping OVER a teammate

Eze Dike-Nwagbara is one heck of an athlete. Now we know the senior has some extra tricks up his sleeve, too.

A 6-foot-2 star at Kimball Union in New Hampshire, the Montreal native stood out as a point guard at Kimball Union. There’s every reason to believe he can do so at Yale next year, too.

If nothing else, Dike-Nwagbara should be a shoo-in to win the Midnight Madness dunk contest thanks to moves like the one you see above. For those of you keeping score at home, that’s a windmill dunk while leaping directly over a teammate who is distinctly larger than Dike-Nwagbara himself.

Dike-Nwagbara is confirmed as a member of the 2019 Yale team, where he could be a game-changing big shot maker and guard with the potential to cut through the lane.

And when he gets to the rack? Watch out below.