Young hoops star Juice Bontemps shuts down trash talker with impeccable footwork

Meet Judah “Juice” Ezraél Bontemps. A would-be Allen Iverson (peep the number 3 jersey) who instead excels on both sides of the ball, Bontemps shut down a trash talker with straight defensive effort in a recent game, proving that the proof is always in the footwork, not in the chatter.

We honestly don’t know how old Bontemps is, but suffice to say he’s young enough to still have a holiday pageant. He’s also old enough to have true nuanced skill, which makes his effort and intensity all the more impressive.

In this highlight, Bontemps is the subject of a rather extreme rush of shit talk from an opposing, fellow would-be Iverson. Instead of reacting in kind, Bontemps sticks to his defensive training, d’ing up his opponent so aggressively that he forces a turnover, then creating another turnover with a chase down steal after a teammate drilled an open bucket.

Only after successfully shutting down his foe did Bontemps celebrate, as any great defensive stopper is wont to do.

We highly recommend checking out the rest of the youngster’s catalogue of highlights here. It’s far too early to talk about whether he will have the requisite size or skill to be successful at the next level, but he’s certainly already an exciting player to watch.