VIDEO: Zaire Wade continues to turn heads on summer circuit

Don’t look now, but Dwyane Wade’s progeny may be well on the way to filling in where he will eventually let off.

Zaire Wade, the Heat star’s eldest son, is a member of the Class of 2020. He’s also a truly impressive guard, mixing excellent court vision with a decent shot and the Wade family knack for knowing when he has to make a big play.

Here’s a compilation of Wade’s late spring/early summer after he wrapped up his season at American Heritage High in Ft. Lauderdale. If you coudn’t guess, the younger Wade is the one wearing No. 3 … just like his old man.

It’s impossible to know if Wade will be able to keep up his pace, particularly once other teams really track how to slow him down. It’s also unknown whether the rising junior will get more legitimate interest from Division I programs after his sophomore summer in the Nike EYBL and other elite competitive circuits.

All will eventually be revealed. For now, Wade looks plenty strong enough to hold his own against the nation’s very best. The question is when he comes to the self-belief that he’s better than them, too.