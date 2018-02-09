VIDEO: Zion Williamson channels LeBron on chase down block, seals win with steal and dunk

It wasn’t enough for Zion Williamson to have one transformational play during his final home game for Spartanburg Day School (S.C.). He had to come through with jaw dropping plays on both sides of the ball.

With Spartanburg Day locked in an epic battle with Greensboro Day School in a game televised across the ESPN networks, Williamson took over. First, he delivered his version of the LeBron Chase Down block (CD), charging behind a Greensboro Day player on the break to completely obliterate his would-be layup right off the break.

Zion got the LeBron chase down on LOCK 😳 @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/mU6jlxUDRU — Overtime (@overtime) February 9, 2018

Luckily for Greensboro Day, its players had done an excellent job of filling lanes behind the play, leading to an eventual layup right underneath Williamson and Spartanburg Day.

That was one critical bucket. So were all the others, particularly Zion’s final bucket in his home gym. With Spartanburg clinging on to a two-point lead, Williamson read his opponents bringing the ball up the field, jumped a pass and took the free ball right down main street for an emphatic dunk to end a contest and a home career for one of the nation’s biggest recruits in recent memory with a 58-54 victory.

This is how ZION WILLIAMSON wins a game 🚨 @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/i4GIVeoMKf — Overtime (@overtime) February 9, 2018

It all felt fitting for a player who rose to more prominence than nearly any high school player since LeBron James.