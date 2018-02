Spartanburg (S.C.) Day and its dunking dynamo Zion Williamson had a ball in Saturday’s SCISA 2A state tournament opener against Savannah, Ga.’s St. Andrew’s, with the Duke-bound mega-star nearly outscoring the Lions by himself in an 82-35 thrashing.

Williamson went off for 32 points in the win, and keeping with his high-flying custom, gave the crowd at Sumter Civic Center plenty to shout about.

Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel.