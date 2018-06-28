VIDEO: Zion Williamson executes free-throw line dunk

News flash, we know. Dunking sensation Zion Williamson dunked a basketball!

But we think you will want to see this, courtesy of Bleacher Report.

Zion dunked from the free throw line 😯 (via @ZionW32) pic.twitter.com/hDc3LXjMLK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 28, 2018

That’s right. The former Spartanburg (S.C.) Day standout and soon-to-be Duke freshman pulled off the mighty free-throw line dunk.

It is a move made famous by Michael Jordan in the 1988 Slam Dunk Contest, although it may have originated from Julius Erving in an earlier dunk competition.

Regardless of who was the best free-throw line dunker, there is no argument that Jordan and Erving are among the best to ever throw down.

Williamson has a long way to go to reach the figurative heights of those legends. Currently, though, he certainly has a firm hold of the basketball zeitgeist … as well as, when he’s on a court, the rim.