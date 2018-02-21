Zion Williamson blocked an opponent to next Tuesday in state quarterfinal blowout win

Zion Williamson has always had a flair for the big, high wattage play. He delivered a pair in the most decisive way possible during Spartanburg Day’s 91-54 rout of The King’s Academy.

Competing in the South Carolina Independent School Association Class 2A quarterfinals, Williamson took control just before halftime, first blocking a shot to kingdom come, then capping the half with a jaw-dropping 360 slam on the fast break.

To put Williamson’s night in perspective, he had 28 points at halftime. The King’s Academy had 26. You do the math.

Indeed, the Duke signee’s impact was felt all over the court, yet nowhere with the intensity of that first block, which became an exclamation point on Spartanburg Day’s explosive first half.

WATCH: @ZionW32 with an INSANE block and 360 walk-off dunk at the first half buzzer. Duke is getting a star! The crowd reactions are just as good as his plays. Spartanburg Day leads King's Academy 51-26 at the half of the 2A boys semis @WLTX #Duke #Zion pic.twitter.com/NSqnzTYuDn — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) February 21, 2018

Here is that run to end the half, which all but tied a bow on Spartanburg Day’s victory. In many ways, The King’s Academy got off easy. In others, it was visibly a very tough evening as Williamson carried the Griffins to the state semifinals.

Full game highlights are below, courtesy of itsOvertime.com.