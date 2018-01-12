VIDEO: Zion Williamson tunes up for Hoophall with 31-point return from injury

Spartanburg Day and much ballyhooed star Zion Williamson are due to play in the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts this weekend. Williamson has also missed recent weeks with an unspecified injury, but he returned just in time to get in one tune-up before taking the court on national television from the Hoophall.

His initial efforts weren’t too shabby either, as you can see below via Overtime:

Williamson wasted little time before throwing down a thunderous dunk in the paint:

Fast breaks yielded similar results:

Getting violent on the break with Zion ⚡️ @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/QIKsbkoLLz — Overtime (@overtime) January 12, 2018

And teammates had the greatest benefit, pulling in a lot more simple assists:

In all, Williamson was thoroughly impressive. He scored 31 points, putting a bow on the performance with a monstrous slam:

Zion Williamson just had 31 in his FIRST GAME BACK from injury 😱 Full Highlights: https://t.co/TMK0ZCF6YE @ZionW32 pic.twitter.com/bjPQMUTyvx — Overtime (@overtime) January 12, 2018

Whether Williamson can perform at this level in Springfield remains to be seen. At the very least we can all rest assured that he’s back with a vengeance and ready to make a difference for Spartanburg Day’s fate.