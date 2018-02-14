Zion Williamson salutes heckler after draining shot en route to regional title

Spartanburg Day’s victory in a South Carolina Independent Schools Association regional final against Shannon Forest wasn’t too much of a surprise. After all, the Griffins had uber-recruit Zion Williamson. Shannon Forest did not.

What Williamson did on the floor on Tuesday night was nothing short of another clinic. The power forward finished with 42 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 5 steals and 1 block … and a whole lot of the fourth quarter on the bench as Spartanburg Day cruised to a 98-52 victory.

Still, the moment that stood out most came far earlier, when Williamson responded to a critic in the crowd by draining a jump shot and then promptly pivoting to salute the critic himself.

We have no idea who the brave soul who decided to jeer Zion Williamson actually is. What we do know is that he lost, decisively, as did his apparent team of choice (he had to be a Shannon Forest fan, because why would a Spartanburg Day fan go after the school’s star athlete like that, right?).

And if there was any question over whether the heckler may possibly have gotten under Williamson’s skin, just check out what he was doing as the game’s clock wound down and his teammates were still dropping buckets.

With the game well in hand and the backups in, no one is cheering harder on the bench than Zion when his teammates score.

Spartanburg Day defeats Shannon Forest, 98-52.@WSPA7 pic.twitter.com/DIcvaNoymf — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) February 14, 2018

Williamson and his teammates will now head to the state tournament riding a wave of momentum and with Williamson to carry them on his back. The Griffins must like their odds.