VIDEO: Zion Williamson threw down a 360 and windmill dunk in the FIRST HALF of playoff opener

Zion Williamson has developed a cult following for a reason, and it’s not just his scoring ability and recent commitment to Duke. It’s just dunking, of course. Let’s just say his senior year playoff opener at Spartanburg Day School didn’t disappoint.

Add a 360 & a windmill to the Zion Williamson highlight reel. Williamson gets his 3,000th point as he leads #Spartanburg Day over Spartanburg Christian 82-51. @ZionW32 @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/rIcwBFIEvu — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) February 13, 2018

Williamson threw down both a vicious windmill and 360 dunk during the first half of his team’s one-sided, 82-51 victory against Spartanburg Christian at Wofford. The future Blue Devil finished the game with 37 points and 5 rebounds after racking up 23 points and 4 boards in the first half.

The win advanced the Griffins to a regional title game back at Wofford’s gym Tuesday. The expectation will be for Williamson to lead Spartanburg Day to another victory. He probably will.

And, if recent performances are any indication, he’ll include at least one otherworldly athletic play that drops jaws en route to the win. Let’s all enjoy it while we can.