Zion Williamson throws down monster dunk, walks off to end half

Photo: AP Photo/Gregory Payan

A walk-off dunk? No, it didn’t signify a victory, but it was an emphatic way to end a half, so of course Zion Williamson was involved.

The Spartanburg Day School star threw down an emphatic dunk on the break to cap the first half with a dominant 41-15 lead on Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach at the break.

That was more than enough to pace Spartanburg Day to an 83-55 victory and a berth in the Class AA state championship game.

As impressive as that dunk and reaction was — and make no mistake, it did send a statement — it was actually a slam that Zion missed that was the true jaw dropper.

In the second quarter, Williamson found himself on the break and elevated to attempt what can only be described as a true dunk contest slam. With no one in front of himself and the hoop, Williamson attempted a between-the-legs, 360 slam, perhaps in a nod to Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr.

Williamson had the elevation, his angle was just a tilt off. That sent the dunk attempt ricocheting far off and out of play. Given that his team was already up by some 20-odd points, Williamson could feel safe attempting an outrageous dunk like that.

If nothing else, it got the people talking.

