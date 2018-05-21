VIDEO: Zoe Nolte's over-the-fence grab in Calif. softball playoff game is play of the year contender

The softball state playoffs are well underway in a number of states, including on California’s southernmost stretches. With defending California Interscholastic Federation San Diego Section Division I champion Carlsbad facing off against Patrick Henry, it would take all of Carlsbad’s magic to pull out a win to kick off the 2018 tournament.

Good thing the Lancers had Zoe Nolte patrolling left field.

Zoe Nolte’s catch yesterday in the Lancers 3-2 win in their Division 1 playoffs vs. Patrick Henry! Doesn’t get much better than this! Has to be a #SCTop10 @SportsCenter Go Lancers!!! @CarlsbadHS @CarlsbadLancers pic.twitter.com/G3MMslx9te — Amanda Waters (@CarlsbadAD) May 18, 2018

With the Lancers trailing, Nolte was twice called to save the day by stealing a home run. The first came in the most spectacular fashion, as you can see above, with Nolte extended all the way over the fence and bringing in a snow cone of a grab that saved Carlsbad from falling behind 3-0. Instead, with the game still 2-0, the Lancers scored twice to tie things up, with Nolte providing her team’s first run.

Then she ranged back at the fence and brought in another, more routine catch that would have cleared the fence if she hadn’t been positioned in exactly the right spot.

That set the stage for another Carlsbad rally, with the defending champs scoring a game winning run an inning later on a pair of doubles.

She was, and Carlsbad advanced, again, with her grabs as the clear standout plays that the Lancers will look back on whenever the season eventually ends.