'Violent signs' inspire Indiana football coach to resign after just three weeks on job

A newly hired Indiana high school football coach is back on the job market after just three weeks, and his use of signs with questionable slogans is apparently to blame.

As reported by the Chicago Tribune, among other sources, Valparaiso football coach Steven Mueller resigned Feb. 6 with very little explanation. He had been hired Jan. 17.

While Mueller’s decision was allegedly borne of his own motivations, those may have been pushed in a particular direction by players some players who didn’t take one of his first actions in the role particularly well. Per Chicago NBC affiliate WMAQ, Mueller placed a number of signs with motivational slogans around the entire school. Among the slogans: “execute with violent precision,” and “weakness is choice.”

Gone in three weeks: Steven Mueller abruptly resigns as Valparaiso coach https://t.co/28hEHNN0p9 — Carole Carlson (@ccwriterPT) February 7, 2018

Those motivational messages apparently didn’t meld well with some students, a handful of whom complained about the posters on social media.

Days later Mueller resigned, leaving some of the players he had just begun to bond with upset that he was already gone.

“Team is rather PO’d (mad),” a player, who asked not to be named, told the Times of Northwest Indiana. “We want answers and agree this is out of control. Lucky to have Bill Marshall here, because the administration would have one heck of a time trying to find someone that would want to coach here now. We enjoyed having Mueller around, he pushed us and got us fired up and you could just feel that energy.”

Luckily for school administrators, Valparaiso also hired an associate head coach when Mueller was appointed. That coach, Bill Marshall, is now expected to be confirmed as the full head coach during the next school board meeting.