Virginia House of Delegates members place 'friendly wager' on Mac McClung's state tourney opener

You know when the mayors of the two Super Bowl teams place a “friendly wager” on the outcome of the game? Well, two Virginia House of Delegates members are doing likewise on the Gate City vs. Radford state quarterfinal game Friday.

According to Israel O’Quinn, the House Deputy Majority Whip, Chris Hurst of Blacksburg and Terry Kilgore of Gate City have placed a wager on the game.

The 12th District is going to show up loud in Radford tonight for the @Radford_Bobcats!! https://t.co/GhUix6LLCt — Chris Hurst (@ChrisHurstVA) March 2, 2018

As for the stakes, the winner will donate blood at a drive next week. O’Quinn calls it a “reverse wager.”

Winner has to donate blood at the annual blood drive next week. — Israel O'Quinn (@IsraelOQuinn) March 2, 2018

Yep. Sort of a reverse wager. — Israel O'Quinn (@IsraelOQuinn) March 2, 2018

Want to encourage others to donate, not just make it a punishment! — Chris Hurst (@ChrisHurstVA) March 2, 2018

Radford is 28-0 on the season. Gate City has Mac McClung. May the best team win.