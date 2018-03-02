USA Today Sports

Virginia House of Delegates members place 'friendly wager' on Mac McClung's state tourney opener

Virginia House of Delegates members place 'friendly wager' on Mac McClung's state tourney opener

News

Virginia House of Delegates members place 'friendly wager' on Mac McClung's state tourney opener

You know when the mayors of the two Super Bowl teams place a “friendly wager” on the outcome of the game? Well, two Virginia House of Delegates members are doing likewise on the Gate City vs. Radford state quarterfinal game Friday.

According to Israel O’Quinn, the House Deputy Majority Whip, Chris Hurst of Blacksburg and Terry Kilgore of Gate City have placed a wager on the game.

As for the stakes, the winner will donate blood at a drive next week. O’Quinn calls it a “reverse wager.”

Radford is 28-0 on the season. Gate City has Mac McClung. May the best team win.

, , , , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2Fi3gTW
Virginia House of Delegates members place 'friendly wager' on Mac McClung's state tourney opener

Things just got a little more interesting in Virginia.

I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.