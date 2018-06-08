Virginia Tech gets surprise commitment from 4-star in-state ATH Cam'Ron Kelly

For a program like Virginia Tech to excel against even larger, more established national “brands” in its own conference, it must keep the best local recruits home. The Hokies did that on Thursday with the commitment of Oscar Smith two-way star Cam’Ron Kelly.

Kelly announced his commitment at a school ceremony Thursday, where he stunned onlookers by placing hats for Penn State and Clemson on the table in front of him, then taking out a third hat with a Virginia Tech logo and announcing he was, “All in … Virginia Tech.”

Cam'Ron Kelly has already endeared himself to Hokie Nation based on commitment ceremony alone. (Video is via Oscar Smith HS.) #Hokies add a unanimous 4-star DB to their 2019 class: https://t.co/Txuksmsfd4. pic.twitter.com/KxrcKeKkDM — THE KEY PLAY (@thekeyplay) June 7, 2018

Kelly, who holds more than 40 scholarship offers, never even included the Hokies among his supposed eight finalists. Yet that didn’t dissuade Justin Fuentes’ staff, which continued aggressive pursuit of the local star, who is now the highest-rated member of Virginia Tech’s Class of 2019.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound star for perennial state power Oscar Smith, Kelly played all over the field as a junior, but truly stood out while competing as a defensive back and either a tailback or wide receiver on offense. He’s versatile enough that he could legitimately be used on either side of the ball in Blacksburg, depending on what need is most pressing for the Hokies.

And no matter where he is used, Kelly’s decision to stay home is a significant win for a program which previously feared it had already lost him. As Fuentes’ team continues to compete for conference titles and more, local stars like Kelly will become increasingly important, and his announcement Thursday set down a major marker for his and Virginia Tech’s future.