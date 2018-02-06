Volunteer coach arrested, accused of sex with 15-year-old

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — A Louisiana high school volunteer has been accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student.

News outlets cite a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Department release that says 30-year-old Donald Barbier has been charged with one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and five counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The release says Barbier is an athletics volunteer at Port Allen High, but the school superintendent, Wes Watts, says Barbier was never a formal volunteer or paid employee.