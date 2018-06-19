Wando repeats as Super 25 boys spring soccer champions

For the second consecutive season, the Wando (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) boys soccer team is the Super 25 national champion, as the Warriors finished atop the final Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

Wando finished the season 28-0 and has now won 54 consecutive games. The Warriors were led by South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year Charlie Marino.

“Every single game, no matter who we play, we get the toughest match,” Marino told the Charleston Post and Courier following the title game. “Everyone wants to beat Wando. We knew tonight would be a battle and we were ready for it.

“Two years undefeated, it is incredible. I started playing soccer when I was six or seven and I always wanted to play Wando soccer. I never imagined this.”

Union (Tulsa), Albemarle (Charlottesville, Va.), Westminster (Atlanta), and Homewood (Ala.) round out the top five.

Four newcomers entered the final rankings, led by No. 7 Pasco (Wash.).