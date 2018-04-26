Wash. track coach facing sexual misconduct charges fired by school district

The school board in a Washington city voted unanimously to terminate the employment of a track coach accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with minors.

The Ellensburg (Wash.) School Board fired Devin McCrary, during its regular meeting Wednesday night. According to the Daily Record, the 26-year-old McCrary faces four counts of first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor.

He was an assistant cross country coach at Ellensburg High at the time of the alleged inappropriate relationships, and was the head track coach at Ellensburg’s Morgan Middle School this spring. In April, he was placed on paid administrative leave after being arrested.

Last week, McCrary pleaded not guilty to the sexual misconduct charges.

“I know some people had some questions about why it took so long,” interim superintendent Mike Nollan told the Daily Record. “I’d just say everybody is allowed their due process. We followed the law and did things legally by direction of our lawyers. This was the final step.”

As the Daily Record previously reported, a student came forward and described the relationship she had with McCrary in an interview with police. According to a probable cause statement obtained by the Daily Record, the relationship included several instances of sexual intercourse in 2017 and text messages and photos of a sexual nature. The student was 17 years old during the majority of the relationship.

The Daily Record reports that another student has since come forward and told of a relationship with McCrary that included text messages and photos of a sexual nature.