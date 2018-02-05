Washington basketball coach arrested for videotaping students changing

A Kirkland man has been charged for videotaping high school students changing into their team uniforms.

Brenden Rajah is a volunteer basketball coach at the Puget Sound Adventist Academy, according to the Kirkland Police Dept.

Two high school students discovered the videos on a tablet used by the school’s athletic department. The videos show female students changing after they were individually invited into Rajah’s office to try on uniforms.

Athletic Dir and Girls Volleyball coach at Puget Sound Adventist Academy arrested for alleged voyeurism in Kirkland. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/3hM2hftarL — AMY CLANCY (@ClancyKIRO7) February 2, 2018

The students did not know they were being recorded, said police.

Rajah was identified by officials because he could be seen in the videos adjusting the camera angle and turning the video on and off.

