Authorities are looking for potential victims in a child pornography investigation involving a Washington cheerleading coach.

Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Leonard Lewis with possession of child pornography in March of 2018. Investigators say Lewis worked as a coach at Tech Gymnastics and All Star Cheer in Woodinville. He also traveled internationally working as a cheerleading coach.

Lewis is a registered sex offender with a 2012 conviction for attempted child pornography.