Washington Post: Romeo Langford's IU commitment still heavily influenced by the sneaker wars

The ongoing FBI investigation into amateur basketball — the same one that led to the downfall of Louisville coach Rick Pitino — may have an intriguing new development connected with one of the feel-good stories of the Class of 2018.

When New Albany (Ind.) five-star basketball recruit Romeo Langford committed to Indiana he was hailed as a hometown loyalist who wanted to bring success back home rather than chase it afar. According to the Washington Post, his commitment may actually have been connected to Adidas’ sponsorship of the AAU team run by his father. The paper cites extensive interviews with Pitino himself, who once was a major recruiter of Langford, as well as other sneaker executives connected with Adidas’ youth basketball operations.

“The way they phrased it, it was whoever [shoe company] was going to pay the dad’s AAU program the most money, gets it,” said Pitino in a recent phone interview. A few days later, Adidas’s league added a new team: Twenty Two Vision, featuring Romeo Langford on the court and Tim Langford as team director. Shoe company sponsorships can reach $100,000 to $150,000, and team directors who limit expenses can pay themselves salaries from those amounts.

Indeed, Twenty Two Vision competed on the 2017 Adidas Uprising circuit, with Romeo Langford providing a star turn at point guard. Then, in April came this Tweet from the team’s account, @twentytwovision:

Twenty Two Vision will not have an AAU team this Spring/Summer. We hope to continue the vision in the future. Thank you. — Twenty Two Vision (@twentytwovision) April 6, 2018

If that feels a bit fishy, it probably is. For his part, the elder Langford adamantly denied receiving any financial benefit from the arrangement with Adidas — “It wasn’t about money for us. Our son . . . his time will come if he stays blessed and stays healthy,” he told the Post — but he then repeatedly ducked all contact from Post reporters, as did the person he offered to put them in touch with, who allegedly handled finances for the team.

In fact, a deeper dive makes it appear that Adidas has worked diligently to ensure it was best positioned to land Langford when time came to choose a college. The brand was the first to offer New Albany a shoe deal, stepping forward in 2016 with Langford was still a sophomore.

What the company then went through to keep in front of Langford is nothing short of monumental: secretive meetings with coaches like Pitino, a coveted place in the company’s top spring hoops division for a newly-created team managed by Langford’s father, paying the sponsorship fees for that team to a not-for-profit to keep the Langfords’ name away from the direct revenue (to protect Romeo Langford from additional NCAA oversight).

That money flow may prove to be the most important aspect of what will surely be additional investigation into Langford and his decision to attend Indiana; as noted by the Post, the NCAA has been very inconsistent in how it interprets the sponsorship deals between shoe companies and AAU teams. Marvin Bagley’s family was cleared of any wrongdoing in taking proceeds from it’s Nike Phamily EYBL team, but former Mississippi State player Renardo Sidney was suspended in 2010 in connection with accounting irregularities connected with a Reebok-sponsored team run by his father.

“Apparel companies funding the AAU programs for top prospects’ families is absolutely no different than what is charged in this case,” attorney Steve Haney, who represents Christian Dawkins (previously implicated in the FBI’s amateur basketball case), told the Post. “Hundreds of thousands of dollars are being funneled from shoe companies through parent-run AAU teams to influence kids’ college choices, and that is somehow deemed NCAA-compliant.”