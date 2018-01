Rarely do high school basketball players have the good fortune of making a game-winning buzzer-beater.

Even more rare is burying the winning shot your freshman year—from 80 feet.

Blake Peters, a freshman at Evanston Township just outside Chicago, did just that Friday.

Down 43-42, Peters corralled a rebound and let it fly just before the buzzer.

“It looked good when I saw it, and then when it went in I was shocked,” Peters told WHNT19. “It was probably the best moment of my life.”