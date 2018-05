Sycamore lacrosse coach Greg Cole and Turpin coach Garry Pottebaum arranged for Aviator senior David Moskowitz to take the field on Senior Night for his last time.

Moskowitz has an inoperable neurological condition HHT (hereditary hemorrhagic telangiectasia) that was discovered in December. He’s since been to most Sycamore practices and games cheering his teammates on in his No. 16 uniform.

Read the rest of the story in The Cincinnati Enquirer