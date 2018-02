Seton Hall Prep (N.J.) sophomore Jabri Abdur-Rahim poured in another double-double in the Pirates’ 69-57 win at Orange (N.J.) earlier this month, totaling 22 points and 10 rebounds.

But it might be this chase-down block from Abdur-Rahim, one of the nation’s top Class of 2020 recruits, that gets the most attention.

(Highlights courtesy of Mars Reel)