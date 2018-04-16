WATCH LIVE: McDonogh girls lacrosse puts 188-game win streak on the line against Va. power Bishop Ireton

The McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.) girls lacrosse team will get a major challenge Monday when it faces off against Virginia power Bishop Ireton.

The Eagles have won 188 consecutive games, a streak dating to 2009.

McDonogh, as has been the case for the past decade, is stacked, led by reigning American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year Maddie Jenner.

Bishop Ireton has plenty of talent, too, including preseason ALL-USA selection Madison Mote, who will play next year at Notre Dame.

Catch all the action live at 4 p.m. ET courtesy of Monumental Sports Network.

About Monumental Sports Network