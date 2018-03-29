WATCH: Oak Ridge (Orlando) star Emmitt Williams wins American Family Insurance Slam Dunk Contest

Future LSU Tiger Emmitt Williams of Orlando’s Oak Ridge High School put on a show for the ages Monday at San Antonio’s Wagner High School, winning the American Family Insurance Slam Dunk Contest after a sequence of slams that included this impressive windmill over a seated spectator:

Attention, San Antonio Airport… Please reroute any ✈️ flying above Wagner High School as future @LSUBasketball standout @EmmittWilliams6 is flying through the air! #HighSchoolSlam #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/C5Ug3KavTN — High School Slam (@HighSchoolSlam) March 28, 2018

“The atmosphere was crazy,” Williams, who started his winning dunk with a cartwheel and backflip, told MySanAntonio.com. “I wish I could go to school here. It was a blast here.”

Williams, an LSU commit ranked the No. 21 overall recruit in the Class of 2018 by ESPN, scored a perfect 40 on his winning dunk to beat out Canterbury School (New Milford, Conn.) post-graduate Manny Ansong in the final.

The panel for the dunk contest had some celebrity appeal, including Hall of Fame San Antonio Spurs legend George Gervin and NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro.

There were plenty of theatrics in this year’s event, which also included some eye-opening dunks from Rainier Beach (Seattle) star Kevin Porter Jr. and Crispus Attucks (Indianapolis) dunker extraordinaire Jamal Harris:

The event was taped and will air Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.