USA Today Sports

WATCH: Oak Ridge (Orlando) star Emmitt Williams wins American Family Insurance Slam Dunk Contest

@HighSchoolSlam/Twitter

WATCH: Oak Ridge (Orlando) star Emmitt Williams wins American Family Insurance Slam Dunk Contest

Video

WATCH: Oak Ridge (Orlando) star Emmitt Williams wins American Family Insurance Slam Dunk Contest

Future LSU Tiger Emmitt Williams of Orlando’s Oak Ridge High School put on a show for the ages Monday at San Antonio’s Wagner High School, winning the American Family Insurance Slam Dunk Contest after a sequence of slams that included this impressive windmill over a seated spectator:

“The atmosphere was crazy,” Williams, who started his winning dunk with a cartwheel and backflip, told MySanAntonio.com. “I wish I could go to school here. It was a blast here.”

Williams, an LSU commit ranked the No. 21 overall recruit in the Class of 2018 by ESPN, scored a perfect 40 on his winning dunk to beat out Canterbury School (New Milford, Conn.) post-graduate Manny Ansong in the final.

The panel for the dunk contest had some celebrity appeal, including Hall of Fame San Antonio Spurs legend George Gervin and NFL safety Kenny Vaccaro.

There were plenty of theatrics in this year’s event, which also included some eye-opening dunks from Rainier Beach (Seattle) star Kevin Porter Jr. and Crispus Attucks (Indianapolis) dunker extraordinaire Jamal Harris:

The event was taped and will air Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

, , , , , , , High School Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships, News, Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2E8oUWs
WATCH: Oak Ridge (Orlando) star Emmitt Williams wins American Family Insurance Slam Dunk Contest
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.