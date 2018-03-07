Watch the miracle finish that sent Ky. hoops team to Sweet 16

The video says it all, but a quick setup: Southwestern and Mercer County were tied in the closing seconds of the Region 12 final. On the line was a trip to Rupp Arena and the Sweet 16.

Final play. This place is wild pic.twitter.com/7iFrVUeyVe — Matt Overing (@MOvering) March 7, 2018

Southwestern (Somerset, Ky.) trailed 44-35 with less than four minutes remaining. The Warriors clawed back with nine straight points, and tied the game with 47 seconds setting up the frenetic finish.

Enter Logan Dykes. The senior came up with a huge steal and finished on the other end at the horn, and the celebration was on. Perhaps more amazing, this was all part of the plan.

“We told our guys that the only one who could help or trap was Logan, but we told him that he would have to read the play and be smart about it,” Southwestern coach Chris Baker told the Somerset Commonwealth Journal. “Logan has always been good at that. He read the play perfect, and slapped it out in front of him. It was unbelievable.”

Southwestern will face Warren Central next week in the Sweet 16.