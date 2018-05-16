Way-too-early preseason Super 25 football rankings

Yes, we know it’s only May, but it’s never too early to talk about who might have the best high school football teams in the country next season. Many of these teams will be playing in the 2018 GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff that will be announced soon.

Bearing in mind that transfers and injuries will change some of the likely favorites when teams begin practicing in August, here are the top 25 teams to watch for:

1. IMG Academy

Location: Bradenton, Fla.

17-18 Record: 8-0

Final Super 25 Rank: 2

Why them: The Ascenders can pluck the best talent around the country and they have won 37 games in a row. Of the top 50 senior recruits for 2019 in Florida, 11 of them go to IMG.

The offensive line is impressive. It is anchored by: 6-7, 391-pound senior OL Evan Neal; 6-4, 345-pound senior Deyavie Hammond; senior Donte Lucas, a 6-3, 323-pound FSU commit; TCU commit Justin Osborne (6-4 and 275 pounds); and LSU commit Charles Turner, who is 6-4 and 260 pounds.

That line will help open holes for two five-star senior RBs in Noah Cain and Trey Sanders.

The Ascenders have two Div. I-level quarterbacks in David Baldwin and Bryson Lucero and Missouri-bound WR Shamar Nash.

The defense is led by senior DE Nolan Smith II, a Georgia commit, LB Charles Thomas, a Michigan commit, senior LB Jaleel McRae, who is committed to Florida State, and DB Briton Allen.