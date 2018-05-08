We have absolutely no idea how 3-star WR Will Gipson caught this pass

Will Gipson is a strong three-star wide receiver prospect with prototypical Division I size from Aliquippa (Pa.) High in suburban Pittsburgh. While he may not have the hype of some of the class’ more established names at receiver, he certainly has the hands.
That became clear over the weekend, when Gipson made the catch you see below, which was the standout grab of the weekend at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Columbus.
For a three-star recruit who has yet to receive a scholarship offer from a Power 5 school, that’s a heck of a grab, whether he’s wearing pads or not. Sure, the elevated, two-handed grab by Brenton Strange of Pakersburg (W.Va.) was also impressive, but that was a very catchable pass. The one thrown to Gipson wasn’t.
It seems likely that the Western Pennsylvania native has his heart set on a scholarship at in-town Pittsburgh, or perhaps historic Panthers archrival West Virginia. A few more public catches like the one he had in Columbus and Gipson might not be left wanting of those scholarship offers much longer.