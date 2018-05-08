We have absolutely no idea how 3-star WR Will Gipson caught this pass

Will Gipson is a strong three-star wide receiver prospect with prototypical Division I size from Aliquippa (Pa.) High in suburban Pittsburgh. While he may not have the hype of some of the class’ more established names at receiver, he certainly has the hands.

That became clear over the weekend, when Gipson made the catch you see below, which was the standout grab of the weekend at the Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Columbus.

RCS OHIO: GREAT CATCHES

Amazing one-handed catch, great route & fabulous high point! The WRs at the #Rivals3StripeCamp in Ohio were off the hook! Check out all the action as it happened in Columbus with the @Rivals Live Blog: https://t.co/2ySDHe01hW pic.twitter.com/z7Ao7Nx0EJ — Rivals.com (@Rivals) May 7, 2018

For a three-star recruit who has yet to receive a scholarship offer from a Power 5 school, that’s a heck of a grab, whether he’s wearing pads or not. Sure, the elevated, two-handed grab by Brenton Strange of Pakersburg (W.Va.) was also impressive, but that was a very catchable pass. The one thrown to Gipson wasn’t.

It seems likely that the Western Pennsylvania native has his heart set on a scholarship at in-town Pittsburgh, or perhaps historic Panthers archrival West Virginia. A few more public catches like the one he had in Columbus and Gipson might not be left wanting of those scholarship offers much longer.