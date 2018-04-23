Weather forces New York to waive rule, allowing wiggle room in schedules

The jam-and-cram session, also known as the Section V high school spring sports season, has received a little wiggle room for scheduling from the state.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Thursday it is waiving the rule in Section V and other regions that forbids teams from a combination of playing games or practicing seven consecutive days.

Robert Zayas, executive director of the NYSPSHAA, said sections and schools are expressing concern about the impact a lingering winter and wet spring weather conditions are having on team schedules.

“This is one thing that can be done in order to help the schools,” Zayas said. “If you play six days or practice, and it’s a beautiful day on a Sunday, maybe you can get a game in.

“You have the ability to get more games in, as the season quickly winds to an end.”

Aquinas athletic director Anthony Bianchi said that teams at his school, a large number of which are not affiliated with leagues, are starting to see games go from postponed to canceled.

“It’s going to help, if people are thinking about backtracking out of games because they have to make up league games,” Bianchi said.

Teams at Aquinas have taken part in athletic contests on Sundays. The girls lacrosse teams are playing a varsity-JV doubleheader on May 6, after the teams attend a Mass and share a breakfast.

The policy about playing on Sundays varies between districts and schools.

