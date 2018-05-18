Weightlifting coach played pivotal role in saving students during Ill. school shooting

The Dixon (Ill.) High School shooting is notable in part because no students were injured. one of the key figures to thank for that happens to also be the school’s weightlifting coach.

According to multiple outlets, including Chicago ABC affiliate WLS and The Washington Post, Dixon weightlifting coach Andrew McKay rushed forward after hearing the first shots from 19-year-old Matthew Milby, closing doors to a foyer that would have allowed the gunman direct access to a graduation rehearsal being held in the school gymnasium and urging students to run.

Excellent job by @DixonPolice Officer Mark Dallas who bravely stopped a gunman inside an Illinois high school today. Officer Dallas ran toward the gunfire, engaged the suspect, & ended the threat. He did this without hesitation—saving countless lives. Cops Count, Police Matter pic.twitter.com/2I89fZ4452 — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) May 17, 2018

While McKay, who also serves as a physical education teacher at the school, gave the needed instructions to effectively scatter the school’s senior class, school resource officer Mark Dallas ran directly after Milby, who fled on foot after he was confronted. After escaping a number of rounds of gunfire, Dallas was able to wound Milby, who was then taken into custody. The teen is being held on $2 million bail and faces three felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. If convicted of all three counts, Milby would face 90 years in jail.

Dallas has rightfully been recognized as the unquestionable hero of the incident, with even the suspect’s mother noting she, “honestly would have to tell him thank you,” for both not killing her son and saving his former classmates, according to the Post.

As for the school’s senior class, it is still scheduled to graduate on Sunday. McKay will likely be in attendance, and it wouldn’t be out of order for he and Dallas to receive a nice round of applause for their heroism.