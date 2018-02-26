West Catholic (Mich.) softball coach resigns over decision to pursue same-sex marriage

A longtime softball coach at a Michigan Catholic school has resigned rather than back away from her decision to marry her longtime significant other.

As reported by MLive.com, West Catholic softball coach Kristen Nelson resigned from her role leading the school’s softball program Friday after a contentious debate with officials from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids. Nelson posted her own statement on the issue on her Facebook account, accompanied by the statements released by both West Catholic and the Archdiocese.

All make it clear that the reason Nelson will not continue is because of her decision to marry her longtime parter, a woman named Maria. You can read all the statements collected by Nelson on her own Facebook page below:

Nelson is a West Catholic graduate who played softball at St. Mary’s College in Indiana and then returned to serve a a coach at West Catholic across the past five seasons. She spent just one season as head coach, when she led the Falcons to a 16-15 record.

As her message made clear, Nelson’s biggest regret is that she can no longer feel comfortable and supported by the community that was so authentically her own.